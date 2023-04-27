IRS Commissioner Testifies Before House Ways and Means Committee

The IRS commissioner is testifying before Congress. House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith said the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act has given the agency too much power.

The legislation includes 80-billion dollars in funding over the next decade to hire more employees and go after tax cheats.

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel pledged there won’t be an increase of audits on small businesses and households making less than 400-thousand dollars. He added that funding so far allowed the agency to provide better service to tax payers.