The IRS announces an extension to some federal tax-related deadlines for Texans this year. The federal tax collection agency said yesterday the extension comes in support of Texas taxpayers affected by last week’s winter storm. The filing deadline for Texans is now June 15th for first quarter estimated tax normally due April 15th. The new deadline is also applicable for quarterly payroll and excise tax due April 30th and tax exempt organizations’ 2020 annual tax return normally due May 17th.