IRS Whistleblowers Testify Before Congress On Hunter Biden Probe

IRS whistleblowers are accusing the Justice Department of improperly interfering in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes.

IRS investigator Gary Shapely said prosecutors slow-walked the case and refused to bring felony charges against the president’s son, who recently reached a deal to plead guilty to two charges of misdemeanor tax evasion. Shapely also claimed investigators were not allowed to follow up on leads that may have implicated Joe Biden in alleged influence peddling scheme.

Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who led the investigation, has disputed the whistleblowers’ claims.