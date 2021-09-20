IS Bomb Attacks On Taliban Raise Specter Of Wider Conflict

Afghan drivers and passengers stuck in a traffic jam look at Taliban fighters riding in the back of a pickup truck in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

(AP) — The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly bombings targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan. That raises the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new rulers and their long-time rivals.

A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles in Afghanistan’s eastern provincial city of Jalalabad over the weekend, killing at least eight people in the IS affiliate’s stronghold. It also sent waves of fear through the province, just as Taliban authorities attempt to convince the public that they’ll restore security after years of violent instability.