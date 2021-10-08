IS Bomber Kills 46 Inside Afghan Mosque, Challenges Taliban

(AP) — An Islamic State suicide bomber has struck a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan. Friday’s attack killed at least 46 people and wounded dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance.

The regional Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility and identified the bomber as a Uygher Muslim. The claim says the attack targeted both minority Shiites and the Taliban for their purported willingness to expel Uyghers to meet demands from China. It was the deadliest attack since foreign troops left Afghanistan at the end of August.