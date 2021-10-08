WORLD

IS Bomber Kills 46 Inside Afghan Mosque, Challenges Taliban

By 27 views
0
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful explosion in the mosque frequented by a Muslim religious minority in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses and the Taliban's spokesman said. (AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil)

(AP) — An Islamic State suicide bomber has struck a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan. Friday’s attack killed at least 46 people and wounded dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance.

The regional Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility and identified the bomber as a Uygher Muslim. The claim says the attack targeted both minority Shiites and the Taliban for their purported willingness to expel Uyghers to meet demands from China. It was the deadliest attack since foreign troops left Afghanistan at the end of August.

Trump Hotel Lost $70M Despite Millions In Foreign Business

Previous article

Americans Agree Misinformation Is A Problem, Poll Shows

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD