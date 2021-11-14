Is Longtime Democrat Ryan Guillen Switching Parties?

10-term Valley representative Ryan Guillen is holding a news conference Monday morning amid rumors he may announce he’ll become a member of the Republican Party.

The Rio Grande City Democrat will be joined by Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan and Governor Greg Abbott at the news conference in Floresville.

Guillen has represented House District 31, which includes Starr and Willacy counties, since 2003. He has consistently been rated as one of the most conservative Democrats in the Texas Legislature.

The speculation is Guillen would become a Republican following the surprising boost in ballots cast for Donald Trump in Starr County in November 2020. Local Democrats contend it’s a risky move because the 2020 vote will prove to be a quirk.