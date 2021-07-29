Island Man Hit With Lengthy Prison Term For Child Pornography

Possessing child pornography has gotten a South Padre Island man 15 years in prison. Brownsville federal judge Fernando Rodriguez Thursday sentenced 25-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez to a 180-month prison term.

Lopez had been arrested more than three years ago following an investigation into suspected online sharing of sexually explicit images of children. Agents traced an IP address to Lopez’s home and seized his electronic and digital devices.

A forensic search turned up tens of thousands of pictures and hundreds of videos of child pornography. Lopez had pleaded guilty to related charges in October 2019.