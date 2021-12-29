Island Triple Murder Suspect To Face Death Penalty Trial

The suspect in the shooting deaths of three women on South Padre Island this summer could face execution if he’s convicted of capital murder.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office has filed notice that it will seek the death penalty in the trial of 24-year-old Yordi Barthelemy. Barthelemy is charged in the shooting deaths of three women at the Sunchase Condominiums.

Island police found their bodies after responding to a disturbance call the night of August 7th. The motive for the killings has not been disclosed and it’s not clear how Barthelemy knew the women, but the three victims were related and lived in the Houston area.

Barthelemy pleaded not guilty to the capital murder charge earlier this month. He is scheduled for trial next May.