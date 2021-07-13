Israel Bars Jailed Palestinian From Daughter’s Funeral

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Suha Jarrar, 30-year-old, daughter of Khalida Jarrar who is a prisoner in an Israeli jail, during her funeral, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Khalida Jarrar, 58, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. Israel barred Jarrar, a jailed Palestinian lawmaker, from attending her daughter's funeral. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Suha Jarrar, 30-year-old, daughter of Khalida Jarrar who is a prisoner in an Israeli jail, during her funeral, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Khalida Jarrar, 58, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. Israel barred Jarrar, a jailed Palestinian lawmaker, from attending her daughter's funeral. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

(AP) — Israel has refused to let a prominent jailed Palestinian lawmaker attend her daughter’s funeral.

Activists and human rights groups had called for Khalida Jarrar to be released on humanitarian grounds for Tuesday’s funeral. Jarrar, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years.

An Israeli military court sentenced her to two years in March for being a member of an outlawed group. The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar hasn’t been implicated in attacks. Her 30-year-old daughter was laid to rest on Tuesday.