Israel Finds Fodies Of 3 Hostages In Gaza, As First Aid Unloaded By Sea

This combo from photos provided by Hostages Families Forum Headquarters shows from left, Itzik Gelernter, Shani Louk and Amit Buskila. The Israeli military said Friday, May 17, 2024, its troops in Gaza found the bodies of the three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7, 2023 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk.(Hostages Families Forum Headquarters via AP)

(AP0–Israeli troops have recovered the bodies of three hostages in the Gaza Strip, with the military saying Friday they were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and their bodies taken into Gaza.

The military did not say where the bodies were found in Gaza. Israeli forces are currently invading the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying it’s the last stronghold of Hamas and hostages are being held there.

Around 1,200 people died in the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, mostly civilians, and about 250 were taken hostage by Hamas. Around half of those hostages were freed during a cease-fire in November. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

For the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped in Gaza, heavy fighting and Israeli restrictions on land border crossings have hindered the entry food and other crucial supplies.

The first aid delivered via a newly built U.S. floating pier on Gaza’s coast was unloaded Friday. However, the U.S. and aid groups warn that the sea corridor is not a substitute for land deliveries that could bring in all the food, water and fuel needed in Gaza. The U.N. says some 1.1 million Palestinians are on the brink of starvation.

At the U.N.’s top court, Israel strongly denied charges it’s committing genocide against the Palestinians, arguing Friday that it’s doing everything it can to protect the civilian population during its military operation in Gaza. South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice to order a cease-fire.

Seven months of Israel’s war in Gaza have killed more than 35,000 people, most of them women and children, according to local health officials. Battles are intensifying in northern Gaza, where Hamas has regrouped in areas Israel captured earlier in the conflict.

— U.S. military says first aid shipment has been driven across a newly built pier into the Gaza Strip.

— Israel will respond to genocide charges at the U.N. cour t after South Africa urgently requests cease-fire.

— Hezbollah introduces new weapons and tactics against Israel as war in Gaza drags on.

— A Palestinian converted to Judaism. An Israeli soldier saw him as a threat and opened fire.

— For the children of Gaza, war means no school — and no indication when formal learning might return.

— FIFA to seek legal advice on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer.

 

