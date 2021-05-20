Israel-Gaza Fighting Continues

Lia Tal, 40, rushes with her children and partner to take shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, In Ashdod, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)

Israel is ignoring U.S. calls for de-escalation as it bombs the Gaza Strip yet again. The Palestinian death toll is now up to at least 227 following Israeli airstrikes against the militant group Hamas today. In Israel, 12 people have been killed by Palestinian-fired rockets.

On Wednesday, President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he expected “a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.”

However, after the call Netanyahu said attacks on Gaza won’t stop until Israel’s “aim is met.”