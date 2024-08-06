Israel-Hamas War Latest: Palestinians Killed In West Bank As World Leaders Try To Avoid Regional War

An Israeli airstrike on a village in southern Lebanon killed four people, the country’s Health Ministry said. Later Tuesday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched a drone attack on northern Israel, wounding at least seven people, in response to the killing of one of its fighters.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months during the war in Gaza.

Leaders in Egypt and Turkey said they are exhausting all possible avenues to prevent the war from becoming a wider regional conflict after the killings of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet over the weekend that Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies.

The only corridor for humanitarian aid to enter southern Gaza has been shut down, apparently because of fighting in the area. The Palestinian territory faces a severe humanitarian crisis.