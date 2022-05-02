Israel Lashes Out At Russia Over Lavrov’s Nazism Remarks

FILE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2022. On Monday, May 2, 2022, Israel lashed out at Russia over “unforgivable” comments made in an interview with an Italian news channel by Lavrov about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(AP) — Israel has summoned the Russian ambassador over comments made by the Russian foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism.

Sergey Lavrov claimed in an interview with an Italian news channel that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even if some figures, including the country’s president were Jewish, saying “Hitler also had Jewish origins.” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the remarks “unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.”

Lapid’s stern reaction came in a statement on Monday. It stands in contrast to Israel’s position on the war in Ukraine, where it has tried to maintain a semblance of neutrality.