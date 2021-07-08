Israel Levels Family Home Of Alleged Palestinian Attacker

The sun rises while an Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

(AP) — Israeli forces have demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of carrying out a deadly attack on Israelis in the occupied West Bank in May.

Thursday’s demolition came despite pleas from the man’s estranged wife that he rarely lived in the house, which she shared with their three children. Israeli troops leveled the two-story home with controlled explosions.

Israel says demolishing the family homes of attackers serves as a deterrent, while rights groups view the practice as collective punishment. The U.S. is also opposed to punitive home demolitions, and the latest one drew a rebuke from the State Department.