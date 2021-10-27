Israel OKs Some 3,000 New Settler Homes, Despite U.S. Rebuke

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 file photo, Palestinian laborers work building new houses in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Bruchin near the Palestinian town of Nablus, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. An Israeli settlement monitor said Wednesday that Israel has approved about 3,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank. The decision by a government committee came a day after the Biden administration issued its strongest condemnation yet of the proposed construction. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

(AP) — Israel has approved about 3,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank. Wednesday’s decision came a day after the United States issued its strongest condemnation yet of such construction. It was the biggest announcement of settlement plans during the Biden administration.

The decision marked the latest boost for Israel’s half-century-old settlement enterprise on occupied lands the Palestinians seek for a state. Successive Israeli governments have expanded settlements. This has made an internationally backed two-state solution, with a state of Palestine arising alongside Israel, increasingly impossible.