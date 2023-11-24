Israel Releases Palestinian Prisoners

Israel has released Palestinian prisoners as part a temporary ceasefire deal with Israel.

Qatari and Israeli officials confirmed a group of 39 prisoners that included women and teenage boys have been released from three prisons. This came after Red Cross and Qatari officials said 24 hostages — including 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and one Filipino — had been released by Hamas.

The hostages crossed into Egypt before being transferred to southern Israel. The White House said it’s “working by the hour” to get Americans to be included in the first group of 50 hostages. The swap keeps the agreement for a four-day pause in fighting intact.