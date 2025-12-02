DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says it has received “findings” handed over by Palestinian militants in Gaza to the Red Cross. They are believed to be one of the two final sets of remains of hostages.

Israel’s government said Tuesday they would be taken for forensics testing.

The remains of an Israeli and a Thai national had still been in Gaza.

The “findings” were found in Gaza’s northern town of Beit Lahiya, according to Palestinian media.

The remains of 26 hostages have already been returned since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire began in mid-October.

Magdy reported from Cairo and Janetsky from Jerusalem.