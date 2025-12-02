Smoke rises as Israeli forces demolish the home of Abdul Karim Sanoubar, a suspected Palestinian militant who has been accused by Israel of planting bombs on buses in central Israel, in Nablus, West Bank, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

By WAFAA SHURAFA, MEGAN JANETSKY and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says it has received “findings” handed over by Palestinian militants in Gaza to the Red Cross. They are believed to be one of the two final sets of remains of hostages.

Israel’s government said Tuesday they would be taken for forensics testing.

The remains of an Israeli and a Thai national had still been in Gaza.

The “findings” were found in Gaza’s northern town of Beit Lahiya, according to Palestinian media.

The remains of 26 hostages have already been returned since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire began in mid-October.

 

Magdy reported from Cairo and Janetsky from Jerusalem.

State’s ‘Bathroom Bill’ Forces 30 UTSA Students To Move Dorm Rooms

Previous article

Mass Killings In 2025 In The US Hit The Lowest Level Since 2006

Next article

You may also like