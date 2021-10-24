Israel Set To OK 3,000 West Bank Settler Homes This Week

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo, workers take a break before European Union officials visit the construction site for the Givat Hamatos Israeli settlement, in Jerusalem. A West Bank settlement watchdog group said Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, that Israel is expected to move forward this week with thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied territory. Hagit Ofran from the anti-settlement group Peace Now said a committee is set to meet Wednesday to approve 2,800 units deep in the West Bank, complicating any efforts to create a Palestinian state. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

(AP) — A West Bank settlement watchdog group says Israel is expected to move forward this week with thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied territory.

A watchdog group says Sunday that a committee is set to meet to approve 2,800 units deep in the West Bank, complicating efforts to create a Palestinian state. More than half of those are receiving final approval, meaning construction could begin in the coming months.

The plan is likely to be approved on Wednesday and has already drawn calls for restraint from the U.S.