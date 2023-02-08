Israel Steps Up Jerusalem Home Demolitions As Violence Rises

(AP) — Israel’s drive to demolish Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem is picking up pace. Last week after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people in east Jerusalem, the deadliest attack in the contested capital since 2008, Israel’s new far-right national security minister called not only for the sealing of the assailant’s family home, but also the immediate demolition of dozens of Palestinian houses built without permits in the area.

For many Palestinians, the uptick in demolitions is part of the new ultranationalist government’s broader battle for control of east Jerusalem, annexed by Israel and claimed by the Palestinians as the capital of their future state. Israel says it is simply enforcing building regulations.