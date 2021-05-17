Israel Strikes Gaza Tunnels As Truce Efforts Remain Elusive

A Palestinian man reacts to the death of his father who was killed by an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the upper floors of a commercial building and caused damage to the nearby Health Ministry and prime health care clinic, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

(AP) — The Israeli military has unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, and says it has destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders.

The strikes came as international diplomacy to end the weeklong war appears to be making little headway. Israel says it will press on for now with its attacks against Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. The United States signaled it would not pressure the two sides for a cease-fire.

The latest attacks destroyed the five-story building housing the Hamas-run Religious Affairs Ministry. They also killed a top Gaza leader of Islamic Jihad.