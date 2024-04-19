Israel Strikes Iran

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran, April 4, 2024. Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site early Friday morning near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones, which were suspected to be part of an Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Israel has launched a retaliatory strike against Iran. U.S. officials confirm missiles have struck a number of locations inside Iran, with no word yet on whether there were any casualties.

Several explosions were reported near an airbase in the Iranian city of Isfahan, home to a number of sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency says it can confirm that none of the sites sustained any damage.

A posting on X says the Director General of the IAEA “continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts.” This all comes after Israel vowed to respond to Iran’s missile and drone attack earlier this week.