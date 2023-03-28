Israel Tensions Ease As Netanyahu Pauses Judicial Overhaul

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during protests against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Netanyahu has delayed his contentious judicial overhaul plan after a wave of mass protests. The Israeli leader said said he wanted "to avoid civil war" by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

(AP) — Israel’s political factions opposed to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are setting up negotiating teams after he called for dialogue and paused his controversial judicial overhaul plan that had set off unprecedented mass street protests and a spiraling domestic crisis. But compromise appears elusive as the standoff remained the same on Tuesday: a dispute over the fundamental issue of what kind of country Israel should be. Positions only appear to have hardened in past days. Netanyahu said he wanted “to avoid civil war” and would seek a compromise with political opponents. He spoke after tens of thousands of people demonstrated outside the parliament building in Jerusalem.