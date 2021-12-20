Israel To Ban Travel To US, Canada Over Omicron Variant

(AP) — Israeli ministers have agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant.

The rare decision Monday to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight on Wednesday.