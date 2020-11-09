Israel To Offer Coronavirus Testing At Airport

(AP)–Israel will soon offer coronavirus testing at its main international airport, something authorities hope will speed the revival of air travel.

Passengers at Ben Gurion International Airport will be able to pay around $13 for a test and get results within 14 hours, with faster testing methods offered in the coming weeks. Authorities say labs at the airport will be able to process 20,000 tests per day. Passengers can register starting Thursday and the testing booths open Sunday.

Israel is gradually emerging from its second nationwide lockdown, which began in mid-September and was partially lifted last month. Authorities plan to gradually ease restrictions over several weeks following the second lockdown.