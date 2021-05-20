Israel Unleashes Strikes As Expectations For Truce Rise

A man inspects the rubble of destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

(AP) — Israel has unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, and Hamas fired more rockets.

The fighting continued Thursday even as expectations rose that a cease-fire could be reached. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against calls from the U.S. to wind down the Gaza offensive, appearing determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career.

Still, officials close to the negotiations say they expect a truce to be announced in the next 24 hours. Explosions shook Gaza City and elsewhere. The Israeli military said it struck at Hamas commanders’ homes and a weapons storage unit.