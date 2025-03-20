WORLD

Israeli Airstrikes Overnight Killed At Least 85 Palestinians, Hospitals Say

jsalinasBy 87 views
0
In this photo distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, March 20, 2025, a Russian "Grad" self-propelled multiple rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

By The Associated Press

Israeli airstrikes overnight into Thursday struck several homes in the Gaza Strip and killed at least 85 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Hamas fired three rockets at Israel without causing casualties. It was the first such attack since Israel resumed heavy bombardment of Gaza on Tuesday, breaking a ceasefire that had halted the 17-month war. On Wednesday, the military said it was retaking control of the key corridor that cuts off northern Gaza from the south.

The Israeli military meanwhile restored a blockade on northern Gaza, including Gaza City, that it had maintained for most of the war. It warned residents against using the main highway to enter or leave the north and said only passage to the south would be allowed on the coastal road.

Military Leaders To Discuss Ukraine Peacekeeping Force As Partial Ceasefire Plans Are Worked Out

Previous article

Trump Will Order A Plan To Shut Down The US Education Department

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD