Israeli Airstrikes Overnight Killed At Least 85 Palestinians, Hospitals Say

Israeli airstrikes overnight into Thursday struck several homes in the Gaza Strip and killed at least 85 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Hamas fired three rockets at Israel without causing casualties. It was the first such attack since Israel resumed heavy bombardment of Gaza on Tuesday, breaking a ceasefire that had halted the 17-month war. On Wednesday, the military said it was retaking control of the key corridor that cuts off northern Gaza from the south.

The Israeli military meanwhile restored a blockade on northern Gaza, including Gaza City, that it had maintained for most of the war. It warned residents against using the main highway to enter or leave the north and said only passage to the south would be allowed on the coastal road.