WORLD

Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinians In West Bank Confrontation

Fred CruzBy 4 views
0
Mourners carry the bodies of Samer Houshiyeh, 21, left, and Fouad Abed, 25, during their funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The two men were killed in the village of Kafr Dan near the northern city of Jenin. The Israeli military said it entered Kafr Dan late Sunday to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. The military said troops came under heavy fire and fired back at the shooters. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

(AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians during a confrontation that erupted when troops entered a village in the occupied West Bank. One of those killed early Monday was later claimed by an armed Palestinian group as a member. The Israeli military said it had entered the village of Kafr Dan to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. The Israeli military has conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring. Nearly 150 Palestinians have been killed. Israel says most were militants but others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

 

Fred Cruz

Russia Presses Its Ukraine Strategy, Fires 40 Drones At Kyiv

Previous article

Democrat Katie Hobbs To Take Office As Arizona Governor

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD