Israeli Army Says Troops Kill Palestinian Firebomb Suspect

Israeli police examine the scene of a car-ramming attack at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Palestinian car-ramming attack at a major checkpoint north of Jerusalem overnight left a member of the paramilitary Border Police moderately wounded, the police said Thursday. They say officers fired on the vehicle, causing it to crash into a wall, and arrested the suspect, a 22-year-old from the town of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.(AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

(AP) — The Israeli military says that troops have shot and killed a Palestinian who was throwing firebombs at cars on a main highway in the occupied West Bank.

The incident occurred late Thursday near Beit Jala, a Palestinian town south of Jerusalem. The military says soldiers opened fire at two suspects spotted throwing firebombs. It says one of them was shot and killed, while the second was arrested.

The highway is used by Israeli residents of nearby West Bank settlements. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.