Israeli Army: Two Israelis Drove Into Ramallah, Car Torched

Palestinian police remove the remains of an Israeli car that was set on fire by a Palestinian crowd after two Israelis drove into the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The Israeli military said the two men were escorted away by Palestinian police and handed over to the Israeli military. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

(AP) — Israel’s army says two Israelis drove into the Palestinian city of Ramallah and local police turned them over to the military. Video footage posted online showed a crowd surrounding the abandoned car, which was then set ablaze.

The army said the two Israelis were lightly injured and released. It was not immediately clear why they entered the city in the occupied West Bank. Local media reported they apparently drove into Ramallah by mistake.

Israelis are not permitted to enter areas of the West Bank under Palestinian control without special permission. Palestinian police referred questions to the governor’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.