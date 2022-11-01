Israeli Election: Exit Polls Point To Netanyahu Win

Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch their Rabbi Israel Hager votes during Israel elections in Bnei Brak, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Israel is holding its fifth election in less than four years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

(AP) — Exit polls in Israel indicate that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist and religious government after three and a half years of political gridlock. It was Israel’s fifth national election since 2019.

Tuesday’s vote was once again a referendum on Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. The exit polls also showed far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir’s Religious Zionism as the third-largest party.

Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi who was assassinated in the 1990s and has promised a hard line against the Palestinians.