Israeli Election: Exit Polls Point To Netanyahu Win

(AP) — Exit polls in Israel indicate that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist and religious government after three and a half years of political gridlock. It was Israel’s fifth national election since 2019.
Tuesday’s vote was once again a referendum on Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. The exit polls also showed far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir’s Religious Zionism as the third-largest party.
Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi who was assassinated in the 1990s and has promised a hard line against the Palestinians.