Israeli Nationalists Chant Racist Slogans In Jerusalem March

(AP) — Thousands of Israeli nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs,” have begun parading through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Sunday’s march was a show of force that risked setting off a new wave of violence in the tense city. The crowds, who were overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, were celebrating Jerusalem Day — an Israeli holiday that marks the capture of the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war.
Palestinians see the event, which passes through the heart of the Muslim Quarter, as a provocation. Last year, the parade helped trigger an 11-day war with Gaza militants, and this year’s march drew condemnations from the Palestinians and neighboring Jordan.