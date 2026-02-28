This image provided by Airbus shows the strike on Iranian Supreme Leader's compound on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 in Iran. (Pléiades Neo (c) Airbus DS 2026 via AP)

(Tel Aviv) — Israeli officials say Iran’s Supreme Leader has been killed in joint strikes conducted by the U.S. and Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier there was reason to believe Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

Multiple reports say Netanyahu was shown a photo of Khamenei’s body. He had ruled over the country since 1989. President Trump had called for a regime change when informing the nation earlier Saturday about major combat operations being launched against Iran.