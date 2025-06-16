WORLD

Israeli PM Defends Military Actions Against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is defending his country’s pre-emptive military actions against Iran. In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel will do whatever is necessary to remove the nuclear threat Iran poses.

The escalation of airstrikes and missile attacks has resulted in a growing number of deaths in both countries. Israel says Iran has launched about 350 ballistic missiles at the country since Friday. Most of those were intercepted by air defense systems.

