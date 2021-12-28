WORLD

Israeli PM Says Not Opposed To ‘good’ Nuclear Deal With Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, rear and wearing a face mask, attends during a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he doesn’t oppose a “good” nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Naftali Bennett spoke on Tuesday, a day after negotiators from Iran and five world powers resumed talks on restoring Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal. Bennett voiced skepticism in an interview with Israeli Army Radio that the negotiations would produce a deal acceptable to Israel. He reiterated that Israel was not bound by any accord, leaving it room to maneuver militarily. Israel says it wants an improved deal that places tighter restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program. It wants any deal to address Iran’s long-range missile program and its support for hostile proxies along Israel’s borders.

 

