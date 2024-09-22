Israeli President Denies Intent To Escalate Conflict With Hezbollah

Israel’s president says his country isn’t trying to escalate its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. Appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,”

President Isaac Herzog claimed Israeli forces destroyed an apartment building in Lebanon on Friday because they believed Hezbollah leaders were meeting to plan an attack on Israel. He didn’t provide any evidence to support the claim, saying Israeli officials assumed an attack was imminent.

On Friday, an Israeli airstrike killed dozens in southern Beirut, including two senior Hezbollah commanders. Lebanese health officials maintain that not all those killed were members of Hezbollah, saying multiple children were among the dead.