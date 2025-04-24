Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Kill At Least 50, Many Of Them Women And Children

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 50 people, many of them women and children, the territory’s Health Ministry said Thursday. The deadly strikes tore into residential buildings, a police station, and a tent for displaced Palestinians, among other locations.

One strike in northern Gaza killed at least 18 people and another killed 11, including at least one child, according to Palestinian health officials. The Israeli military said the strike on the police station targeted a militant command center.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground war over a month ago. It has sealed off Gaza’s 2 million Palestinians from all food and other imports since the beginning of March to pressure Hamas to release hostages. Around two dozen hostages are still believed to be alive.