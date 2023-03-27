Israeli Unions Launch Strike, Upping Pressure On Netanyahu

(AP) — Workers in Israel from a range of sectors launched a nationwide strike, threatening to paralyze the economy as they joined a surging protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary. Departing flights from the country’s main international airport were grounded Monday, large mall chains and universities shut their doors, and Israel’s largest trade union group called for its 800,000 members to stop work. The growing resistance to Netanyahu’s plan came hours after tens of thousands of people burst into the streets around the country in a spontaneous show of anger at the prime minister’s decision to fire his defense minister.