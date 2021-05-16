Israeli Warplanes Stage More Heavy Strikes Across Gaza City

A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

(AP) — Israeli warplanes have staged another series of heavy airstrikes in Gaza City hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on.

The attack was heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed. The strike early Sunday was the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence between Israel and the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.

The Israeli military said it attacked the homes of nine Hamas commanders. There have been no immediate reports of injuries from Monday’s attacks, and in the predawn darkness there is little information on the extent of damage inflicted.