Israelis March In East Jerusalem In Test For New Government

(AP) — Hundreds of Israeli ultranationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded through east Jerusalem in a show of force that threatened to spark renewed violence just weeks after a war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians in Gaza responded by launching incendiary balloons that caused at least 10 fires in southern Israel. The march, which usually winds through the Old City and into the heart of the Muslim Quarter, was a test for the fragile new Israeli government as well as the tenuous truce that ended last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. Palestinians consider the parade a provocation, and Hamas urged Palestinians to “resist” it.