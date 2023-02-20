WORLD

Israel’s Netanyahu Advances Judicial Changes Despite Uproar

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Israel's government is pressing ahead with its contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system. A vote in parliament on Monday is due despite an unprecedented uproar that has included mass demonstrations, warnings from military and business leaders and calls for restraint from the U.S. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

(AP) — Israel’s government is pressing ahead with its contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system.

A vote in parliament on Monday is due despite an unprecedented uproar that has included mass demonstrations, warnings from military and business leaders and calls for restraint from the U.S. Thousands of demonstrators were rallying outside the parliament in Jerusalem for a second straight week as lawmakers gather for an initial vote.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies say the changes are needed to curb the power of unelected judges. His critics say it’s a power grab that will undermine Israel’s system of checks and balances.

