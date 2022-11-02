WORLD

Israel’s Netanyahu Appears To Edge Toward Victory After Vote

Fred CruzBy 39 views
0
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, waves to his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

(AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading toward victory in national elections, with some 85% of the ballots counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted on Wednesday morning and results were not final. But Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

 

Fred Cruz

Saudis In US Targeted As Kingdom Cracks Down On Dissent

Previous article

Officials: Saudis Tell US That Iran May Attack The Kingdom

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD