Israel’s Rightward Shift Is Straining Its Ties With US Jews

(AP)–An array of U.S. Jewish leaders are sounding alarms about what they see as a threat to Israel’s democracy posed by its new government.

They fear it will erode the independence of the judiciary and legal protections for minority groups. Other Jewish leaders on the U.S dismiss fears for Israel’s democracy as overblown. But they share anxiety about a potential rift between Israel and the American Jewish population — at least its large majority who are more liberal religiously and politically than the current Israeli leadership.

Benjamin Netanyahu took office in December, leading a coalition that includes ultra-Orthodox parties and a religious Zionist party dominated by hardline West Bank settlers.