Israel’s Rightward Shift Is Straining Its Ties With US Jews

FILE - An image of the U.S. flag is projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City in honor of President Joe Biden's visit to Jerusalem, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Several U.S. Jewish leaders are sounding alarms about what they see as a threat to Israel’s democracy posed by its new government, the Likud party led by Benjamin Netanyahu who took office in December 2022, fearing it will erode the independence of its judiciary and legal protections for minority groups. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)

(AP)–An array of U.S. Jewish leaders are sounding alarms about what they see as a threat to Israel’s democracy posed by its new government.

They fear it will erode the independence of the judiciary and legal protections for minority groups. Other Jewish leaders on the U.S dismiss fears for Israel’s democracy as overblown. But they share anxiety about a potential rift between Israel and the American Jewish population — at least its large majority who are more liberal religiously and politically than the current Israeli leadership.

Benjamin Netanyahu took office in December, leading a coalition that includes ultra-Orthodox parties and a religious Zionist party dominated by hardline West Bank settlers.

