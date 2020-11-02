Italy Announces New National Virus Restrictions

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte briefs the Lower Chamber on the COVID-19 situation and on new measures being taken to curb the spread of the pandemic. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

(AP)–Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced new national restrictions aimed at halting the increase of coronavirus cases, including closing shopping malls on the weekends, shuttering museums and limiting movements between regions.

Conte outlined the new measures to lawmakers Monday, ahead of a new decree expected soon. He said shopping malls will be closed on weekends, except for food stores, newsstands, drugstores and tobacco shops located inside. He also announced the closure of gambling parlors and video game arcades.

He added that there will be a “late evening” curfew, but without providing a time. Currently only some regions, including Lazio where Rome is located, have a curfew.