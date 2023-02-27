Italy Migrant Tragedy Death Toll Over 60; Dozens Missing

(AP) — The death toll has risen to at least 64 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered several more bodies.

Children were among the dead after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the reefs near the Calabrian coast on Sunday. At least 80 people survived but more were feared dead. Survivors told authorities that that the boat which set off from Turkey last week had carried about 170 people.

The beach on Calabria’s Ionian coast was littered with the splintered remains of the boat as well as the belongings the migrants had brought with them. There were only a few life jackets scattered amid the debris.