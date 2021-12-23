Italy Tightens Rules On Unvaccinated, New Year’s Festivities

People line up outside a pharmacy for COVID-19 swab tests, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The Italian government is weighing possible outdoor mask mandates, increased testing and other measures to combat the new surge in infections fueled by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(AP) — Italy has again tightened its COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations, as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country’s highest one-day total ever.

Under the new rules announced Thursday, people who have not been vaccinated will be barred from entering museums, exhibitions, amusement parks, bingo parlors and betting halls — places that until now they could access with a negative test.

Already forbidden seating in restaurants, their dining options have now been completely shut down as they can no longer be served standing at a bar. In the last 24 hours, Italy recorded nearly 44,600 new infections and 168 deaths. The omicron variant represents nearly one-third of the new cases.