ITC Agrees To Pay Multimillion Dollar Settlement For Deer Park Plant Fire

Intercontinental Terminals Company is accepting a settlement agreement in connection to a 2019 fire at their Deer Park chemical plant. The fire burned for three-days at the company’s facility on Independence Parkway.

State officials say the fire released mass amounts of petrochemical products and contaminants into the Houston Ship Channel and other waterways. The company will pay a reported settlement of six-million-645-thousand-dollars for damages caused to the state’s natural resources as well as agency costs.