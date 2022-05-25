‘I’ve got to dig deep’: Texas Shooting Tests Newtown Parents

Erica Lafferty, whose mother Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung was killed during the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, points out some of the names of friends and family at the playground honoring her mother in Watertown, Conn., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP) — Some relatives of the victims of the 2012 attack on the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, who channeled grief into advocacy have claimed success, gradually, in areas including gun safety, attitudes around gun violence, and mental health awareness.

The massacre Tuesday at a school in Uvalde, Texas, has tested their resolve like no other. Like the Newtown gunman, the Texas attacker was a young man who shot his caretaker before opening fire with a high-powered rifle inside a nearby elementary school, slaughtering small and defenseless children.

For Michele Gay, whose daughter was killed in Sandy Hook, the Texas attack was all the more saddening given the work she’s invested in the years since to promote school safety.