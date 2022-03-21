NATIONAL

Jackson, 1st Black Female High Court Pick, Faces Senators

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on Capitol Hill, March 10, 2022, in Washington. Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin its historic confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The 51-year-old federal judge would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Barring a significant misstep by Jackson, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. Jackson is expected to present an opening statement Monday afternoon, then answer questions from the committee’s 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days. It’s not yet clear how aggressively Republicans will go after Jackson, given that her confirmation would not alter the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

 

