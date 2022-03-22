NATIONAL

Jackson Faces Initial Round Of Questioning During Hearings

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will face senators’ questions for the first time as Democrats push to quickly confirm the only Black female justice in the court’s history. Jackson listened to more than four hours of senators’ opening statements on Monday as the Judiciary Committee hearings on her nomination got underway. As senators begin 30-minute rounds of grilling on Tuesday, Jackson will respond to their specific points. Those include charges by some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sentencing on criminal matters.

 

