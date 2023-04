The Bexar County medical examiner is trying to determine the cause of death of a county jail inmate. A deputy conducting observation checks found 40-year-old Hector Lopez unresponsive just before noon on Friday.

Jail personnel and EMS performed lifesaving measures on Lopez, who was suffering some sort of medical episode. He was taken to local hospital, where he died about an hour later.

Lopez had been in the jail since January on a bench warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.